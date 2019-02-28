Michael Augustine O'Callaghan



Green Bay - Michael Augustine O'Callaghan, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Michael was born with his twin sister Joan on July 12, 1960 in Green Bay, WI to William Jude and Mary Ann (Phelps) O'Callaghan.



He shared his childhood with his sisters Mary and Joan, and brother John. He loved to share countless stories of his adventures with his siblings He loved them dearly. His strong character was formed by his upbringing guided by his parents' conviction and faith. Michael attended Abbot Pennings High School and received his bachelor's degree from St. Norbert College. Michael met the love of his life Cheryll at Marc's Big Boy Restaurant in Green Bay when Cheryll was a hostess and Michael was the new Assistant Manager. It was love at first sight for both. Together they built a life and a family in Green Bay. They have four children to whom they both devoted their lives. Michael loved his family more than anything, and everything he did was for them.



The best way to understand Michael was through his music. He loved waking up his household at 7 am every Saturday morning blaring his favorite songs and passed on his love of music to his children. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors - hiking, camping, road trips, and long bike rides with his wife and children. One of Michael's favorite places to visit and spend time with his family was Door County, WI. A doting grandfather of three, Michael took on many roles in life, but his favorite by far was the role of "Papa".



Michael was the IT Director for the Unified School District of De Pere since 2006. Working for the school district was his dream job because education was a focal point throughout his life. Prior to being with the school district, Michael worked for WS Packaging and Schneider National. He was involved heavily with St. Willebrord Catholic Church for most of his adult life. He sang in the choir, taught religious education, sponsored engaged couples, and served as Parish Council President for many years. Throughout Michael's life, he was involved in community theater, both onstage and offstage. He served as a board member and sound designer for Evergreen Productions for several years, and cherished the many friendships and memories made there. Michael had many friends in his lifetime, and never forgot a single person with whom he interacted.



Michael is survived by his wife, Cheryll; his children, Liam(Kimberly) O'Callaghan, Lauren (Matthew) Schultz, Ian O'Callaghan, and Kayleigh O'Callaghan; grandchildren, Michael Scott, Liam Patrick, and Lily Irene; siblings, Mary (Todd) Hamiter, Joan O'Callaghan, and John (Mary) O'Callaghan; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Martha Neuser; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Linda) Neuser, Steven (Debbie) Neuser, Mark Neuser, Jeanine (Geoff) Gajewski, Brian Neuser, and Carina (Travis) Platt; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.



Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William Jude O'Callaghan and Mary Ann (Phelps) O'Callaghan; and twin infant sons Thomas and Augustine O'Callaghan.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S Adams St. with Rev. Andrew G. Cribben officiating and Rev. Kenneth De Groot concelebrating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Michael's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family wishes to express special thanks to everyone that assisted them from Ashwaubenon Public Safety, and their neighbor Patrick Smith. Thank you for being there. A special thank you to Father Ken De Groot, a lifelong friend to Michael, who was always there for him when he needed him. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary