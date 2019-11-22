|
Michael Bartels
Pulaski - Michael H. Bartels, 60, Pulaksi, tragically died in a semi-truck accident on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born February 13, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI to Freddie and Nancy (Orgas) Bartels.
Michael recently returned to the area after his mission work with First Fruits in Iron River, MI where he ended his time as an intake counselor. He loved his church- any Assembly of God Church he could attend. He even was in the process of becoming a Pastor.
Outside of his mission work he loved his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, the Packers, being a master chef for everyone and driving truck.
Michael is survived by his children: Melanie (Brent) Grant, Jennifer (Jonatan) Morales, and Janelle (Adan) Hernandez; his 14 grandchildren: Kaylee, Alexis, and Madison, Courtney, Katelyn, Castel, Christian, and Eligh, Myssael, Juliana, Abigail, Emilia, and Adrian; his siblings: Timothy (Terri) Bartels and Tammy (Tom) Schwind; and nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren: Romeo and Angelita; an aunt Diane; and his cousin Jim.
Family will be spreading part of Michael's ashes with close friends and family at a later date when they are ready. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Memorials are appreciated to the First Fruit Mission, Mission Bible Training Center, PO Box 248, Gaastra, MI 49927.
Michael's family would like to sincerely thank those who have helped at the accident scene: the First Responders, the Fire Department, the Brown County Sheriff, and everyone else who was present.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019