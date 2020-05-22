|
Michael "Mike" Blasczyk
Appleton - Michael (Mike) Anton Blasczyk, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born April 25, 1930 in Pulaski to Anton and Anna (Lepak) Blasczyk.
Mike grew up in rural Pulaski on a farm with his parents, grandparents and 13 siblings. When his father became ill, Mike dropped out of high school as a sophomore to help on the family farm. Shortly thereafter, his father passed, and Mike took over the responsibilities of managing the family farm and keeping the family together. To this day, his siblings praise him for his efforts that essentially saved the farm and the family.
At the age of 18, Mike met the love of his life, Betty Maus and they were married two years later April 22, 1950. As young newlyweds, Mike and Betty endured some tough times living in the old farmhouse with his entire family. Mike tried to manage the farm and family issues all while holding down a fulltime job. They had no car, no indoor plumbing and a baby on the way. Through hard work, perseverance and support for each other, they celebrated 67 years together before Betty passed in 2017.
When Mike and Betty left the farm, Mike began working at Fort Howard Corporation, where he was employed for over 40 years. Mike was the Lead Machine Tender for many years and worked on some of the largest paper machines in the world at the time. Mike had a strong mechanical aptitude and tremendous work ethic, which served him well at work and home.
Mike had an amazing zest for life and fun. He loved the outdoors and being with family and friends. He worked hard and played harder. Early on, he took his large family on camping trips. He then invested in a cottage in Lakewood WI and later purchased hunting land in Lena WI to deer hunt with his 5 sons. He was constantly using his ambition and skills to fix, upgrade, and expand each location. It was tough to get him to relax, his wheels were always turning.
Mike helped his wife Betty run the Rendezvous Bar for many years. During that time, they developed many long-term friendships and had many great times. Mike and Betty also loved to polka and did so to the very end. Over the years, they enjoyed many wonderful scenic trips as well as several trips to Las Vegas. Mike also had a great gift and passion for gardening and was one of the largest pumpkin suppliers in the region for years.
Mike brought joy to many people. He was a very respectful man, a man of high integrity, and very quick-witted. Out of all his accomplishments in life, Mike was most proud of his family. He and Betty raised 8 children together. As time went by, that number continued to multiply. Today there is a total of 56, with 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He relished any chance he could get to be with his family. Mike will be sadly missed by his family, but he will never be forgotten, he was truly one of a kind and very dearly loved.
He was survived by his children, Diane (Ken) Szczepanski, Mike (Cathi) Blasczyk, Jim (Ginny) Blasczyk, Jo Ann (Joe) Frisque, Dennis (Wendy) Blasczyk, Steve (Karen) Blasczyk, Gloria (Karl) Plog, Randy (Julie) Blasczyk; nephew Lloyd (Ann) Wishart; 22 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; Siblings: Audrey Blasczyk (sister in law), Theresa (Leonard - deceased) Sobiesczyk, Barbara (Ralph - deceased) Phillips, Angeline (Curt) Hanson, Tom (Todd) Blasczyk, Jake (Anne) Blasczyk, Lou (Corine) Blasczyk; nieces, nephews and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Blasczyk (Maus), his parents Anton and Anna Blasczyk, Jenny (Roman) Kowalkowski, Mary Blasczyk, Joe (Sylvia) Blasczyk, Leo (Cathy) Blasczyk, Tony Blasczyk, John (Loise) Blasczyk, Ernie Blasczyk
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff and medical team at Woodside Sr. Community for the love and support given to Mike.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mike's name.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mike's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020