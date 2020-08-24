Michael "Spike" Blish
Coleman - Michael "Spike" Blish, 66, of Rost Lake, passed away at home Saturday, August 22, 2020 after an eight month battle with cancer. He was born to the late James and Elsa (Makos) Blish August 25, 1953 in Green Bay. Spike was a lifelong Harley Davidson rider and Owner/Operator of Spike's Bikes, a Harley Davidson repair shop on Rost Lake in the Town of Brazeau.
Surviving are three sisters, Patti Blish, Sturgeon Bay; Cione Blish, Green Bay; and Deena (Jeff) Coutley, Coleman. Spike is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main Street, Coleman on Friday, August 28th from 4pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 7pm with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com
