Michael Blohowiak
Pulaski - My beloved husband, Michael George Blohowiak ("Mike") passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020, at the age of 71 due to complications of congestive heart failure. He was born to George and Hazel (Stender) Blohowiak on October 15, 1948, the first of their seven children. Mike grew up in Kunesh between the Kunesh Cemetery to the east and a creek and his Grandpa Stender's farm to the west. He attended Kunesh Grade School and Pulaski High School, graduating in 1966.
Mike earned an Associate's Degree in Forestry from Oshkosh Technical Institute (now Fox Valley Technical College) and then enrolled at UW-Oshkosh. In July 1969, his college education was cut short when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was selected for antenna school and then spent much of his tour of duty in Iran putting up 300 ft. radio antenna towers. Other than suffering a couple of shrapnel wounds and a hearing loss that would later qualify him as a disabled veteran, he made it out in one piece on July 9, 1971, obtaining the rank of Spec 5 Antenna Installer (E-5).
He returned to college in the fall and by that time I was a freshman at UW-Oshkosh. We met on March 24, 1972, at a campground in Kentucky, during a spring break trip sponsored by the university. We were married on July 28, 1973, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida. Our daughter, JoAnn Marie, was born on December 17, 1973, and our daughter Jacquelyn Michelle ("Jackie") was born on September 6, 1979.
Forestry jobs were difficult to find during the early 70's so Mike went to work for Bob Santy Construction and learned the mason and cement finishing trade. A few years later he started his own business, Mike's Masonry, which operated until his retirement in 2013.
Mike loved the outdoors and probably spent more of his life outside than inside. He was extremely knowledgeable about and had deep appreciation for trees, soils, plants and animals. We could go for a walk in the woods and he could identify nearly everything we would see. Eventually he started planting evergreen trees on our 10-acre property and started a little side business that provided some winter income - selling Christmas trees. The small trees that used to line the streets of Pulaski at Christmas time came from Mike's Tree Farm. He also planted fruit trees and was especially pleased with producing some fantastic, juicy peaches.
As a young boy, Mike was introduced to hunting by his Grandpa Stender. Grandpa was a tremendous influence in Mike's life and Mike's love of hunting, guns and shooting sports endured until he could no longer physically do them. His hunting career included two trips to Africa to hunt big game and in 2014 he achieved the most important thing on his bucket list, bagging an 1800 pound African Cape Buffalo.
Mike was a do-er. He taught 4-H Shooting Sports. He was chairman of the local Friends of NRA banquet for 10 years, raising thousands of dollars for shooting sports and trap shooting ranges. He started the local Pulaski AA chapter. He served on the board of directors for the Pulaski Area Historical Society and two of his ideas (starting a memorial brick sale and a pie auction) helped to bring in needed funds for the Pulaski Museum. He made a deal with the owner of a nearby quarry to stock it with fish so he could jump in his truck and be fishing in five minutes and often brought home fresh trout, walleye or bluegills for dinner. Mike was a very, very hard worker, a man's man, a guy who knew or could figure out how to fix just about anything. Before he would buy anything he would try to figure out a way to make it himself. He turned my ice cream maker into a fish scaler. He organized hunting trips and fishing trips. He learned how to grow mushrooms. He tapped trees and learned how to make maple syrup. He raised hogs. He purchased houses and became a landlord. He purchased 30 acres of land to hunt on and built an elaborate tree stand with a full staircase that he dubbed the Motel 6. He bought a Harley. He built a greenhouse. He quit drinking. He quit smoking. He took dance lessons with me so we could dance together at weddings and other occasions. He knew what he wanted in life and he made it happen.
Mike was raised Lutheran, but wasn't much of a church goer, preferring to spend time with God in nature rather than in a building, however, on January 9, 2020, shortly after learning that he did not have much time left to live, in the presence of a pastor Mike prayed the Christian prayer and pledged to become a follower of Christ. While he spent time at Good Shepherd nursing home doing rehab, he attended church services and bible studies whenever he could. He came home on March 7th and was able to spend the rest of his days at home, where he could look out the window and see the birds coming to the bird feeder, something he always enjoyed as he identified every bird and let me know when they had returned.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Henn) Blohowiak, his children, JoAnn Blohowiak and her husband Morgan Zehner and their daughter Cazadora, and Jackie and Tatsu Murakane and their daughters Juna and Sayana. Survivors also include one brother and three sisters: Mary (Tim) Staszak, Amy (Craig) Hewitt, Paula Blohowiak, and Tim (Gail) Blohowiak. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Pat and Peter Blohowiak, and one sister-in-law, Kathleen Blohowiak.
A virtual funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 8th at 4:00 p.m. Pastor Jared Bryant officiating. Go to https://m.facebook.com/simplychurchgb/. A celebration of life will be scheduled with burial at the Kunesh Cemetery when that becomes possible. Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, is serving the Blohowiak family.
Since it isn't possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Blohowiak family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020