Michael "Mike" BorkovecDenmark - Michael F. "Mike" Borkovec, age 67, passed away at Aurora BayCare Medical Center surrounded by his family on August 30, 2020. The son of the late Alvin and Margaret (Ellman) Borkovec was born July 31, 1953 in Oconto. On November 6, 1989 he married Carol Kralovetz in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they enjoyed traveling with family. Mike graduated Green Bay West High School and attended NWTI to study police science. He started a career in law enforcement with the Denmark Police Department, then the Green Bay Police before serving 33 years with the Wisconsin State Patrol.Survivors include his wife Carol; children: Lisa Borkovec, Tony Borkovec, Nicholas Borkovec; Carol's mother Elaine Kralovetz; Carol's siblings: Joe Kralovetz, Jeff (Kim) Kralovetz, Jerry (Debbie) Kralovetz; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis and father-in-law Joe Kralovetz.Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark, 536 Cty Rd R, Denmark, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4pm. A funeral service will follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Michael Hanson officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.