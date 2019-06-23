|
|
Michael Bos
Winchester - Michael Henry Bos, 71, Winchester, Wis., died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. On June 12, 1948 he was born in Green Bay, Wis., the first child of Hank (Henry) and Ollie (Luella) (Fabry) Bos. After graduating from West De Pere High School, Mike joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966 and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Oorah!! On June 4, 1971, Mike and Margaret (Marge) Dollar were united in marriage and they shared 31 wonderful years together before Marge passed away in 2001. Following retirement in 2008 from U.S. Paper Mills Corporation (Sunoco) in De Pere, Wis, Mike moved on to his "second career" of golf, bowling, shooting pool, sheepshead, cribbage, most outdoor activities that Wisconsin's beautiful Northwoods has to offer, along with his newest hobby, "people watching" while wintering in Key West, FL.
Survivors include Mike's longtime companion, Laurie Heesakker; three sons, Chris (Cheri), Bill (Shawn) and Josh (special friend Theresa). He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Trevor, Sydney, Devin, Abigail, Logan, Gavin and Landyn; two brothers, Pat (Mary); Dave (Betty); one sister, Jodie (Marty) Van Den Elsen, plus many other relatives and friends, including his Northwoods buddies.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge; his parents, Hank and Ollie; mother and father-in-law, Kathleen and Harold Dollar; and a nephew, Andy Niebler.
Private family services have been held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2019