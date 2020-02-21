Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ayars
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael C. Ayars

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael C. Ayars Obituary
Michael C. Ayars

Green Bay - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share with you that Michael Curtis Ayars, 45, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Michael was born on December 6, 1974, in Wild Rose, WI, to Dean and Carol Ayars. Michael graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School in 1993. Michael proudly served his country for 10 years with the United States Army, touring in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Iraq. He had fond memories of his childhood and sailing with his family. After Michael's service in the military, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being on the open road.

Michael will be sadly missed by his parents, Dean and Carol Ayars, his sisters, Karrie (Rod) Steward, Karen (Joe) Szprejda and his nephews, Joshua, Daniel, and Carson. Michael is further survived by his uncles, aunts, other family, friends and beloved cat, Rocky.

Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Sister Marla Clercx officiating. Full Military Honors will follow. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Little Suamico. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -