|
|
Michael C. Ayars
Green Bay - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share with you that Michael Curtis Ayars, 45, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Michael was born on December 6, 1974, in Wild Rose, WI, to Dean and Carol Ayars. Michael graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School in 1993. Michael proudly served his country for 10 years with the United States Army, touring in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Iraq. He had fond memories of his childhood and sailing with his family. After Michael's service in the military, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being on the open road.
Michael will be sadly missed by his parents, Dean and Carol Ayars, his sisters, Karrie (Rod) Steward, Karen (Joe) Szprejda and his nephews, Joshua, Daniel, and Carson. Michael is further survived by his uncles, aunts, other family, friends and beloved cat, Rocky.
Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with Sister Marla Clercx officiating. Full Military Honors will follow. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Little Suamico. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020