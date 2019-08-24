|
|
Michael Charles Lord
Green Bay - Michael Charles Lord, 77, passed away Sunday, the Lord's day, August 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on October 23, 1941, in Green Bay, the youngest child to the late Colonel George H. and Lucille Clare (Francour) Lord. On December 8, 1979, he married Lynn Thomson.
After returning to civilian life in 1961, Michael went to work for the Davies Dental Laboratory. Five years later, in 1966, he went into business on his own and opened Lord's Gold and Ceramic Studio in the basement of his home. A year later, he expanded to a storefront lab, initially focusing on crown and bridge work. He later added denture and partial orthodontia departments.
Lord's Dental Lab became the second-largest independent dental laboratory in the United States. During his time in the dental laboratory profession he served as president of the Dental Laboratory Conference in 1991. He retired and sold his business in 1991, at age 50, after 24 years in business and two kidney transplants.
Michael said he retired young because, after the kidney transplants, he wanted to do the things that interested him. "I was a kid for 25 years, a businessman for 25 years, and retired for 25 years. It doesn't get any better than that."
Michael was no stranger to adventure and never stopped testing his skills and abilities. From racing motorcycles, brown belt judo, boxing, parachuting, car racing, scuba diving, downhill skiing, sailing, skeet shooting, hunting, golfing and fishing, he never met a challenge he wouldn't face.
He and his wife, Lynn, sailed their 38-foot Hans Christen Sailboat, the "Micrisam", to the Caribbean in the winter of 1992-93. At the age of 50, Michael started building and racing cars with the Sports Car Club of America. He raced in many racing classes including a spec racer, formula Ford, formula Continental and C sports racer over a period of 14 years.
In 2000, Michael competed in the Winter Transplant Games downhill skiing competition, winning three gold medals and one silver medal.
In late 2006, he realized another dream when he started to build Zenith 60IXL light sport aircraft. After thousands of hours of building the plane and hundreds more hours of studying for his pilot license, he earned his sports pilot license in April 2009. He fulfilled his dream by flying the plane to Florida and back to Wisconsin in the spring of 2012.
Michael squeezed every bit out of his life. He said "Life wasn't easy with the transplants, but it was worth it." His family and many lifelong friends in Wisconsin and Florida filled his life with happy memories. In his words, "I've done it all. I did it my way. I had a hell of a ride."
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Parish Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019