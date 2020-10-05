1/
Michael Compton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Compton

Waupun - Michael "Mike" Compton, 70, of Waupun, passed away October 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Mike was born April 18, 1950 in Green Bay the son of Bert and Arleen Heim Compton. Mike was a 1968 graduate of Bay Port High School. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. On April 26, 1975 he married Diane Bowlby in Green Bay. They resided in Green Bay for 10 years before moving to the Waupun area. Mike was employed at Beaver Metals in Beaver Dam for six years and then at Marchant Schmidt, Inc. in Fond du Lac for 20 years from which he retired.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors, both hunting and fishing. He spent much of his time in his garage working with wood and metal. Vacationing on lakes and fishing was a family event. Mike had a fond relationship with his grandson Oliver, and was a father figure to many. Mike was a life member of Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 7534-Duck Creek Post of Green Bay.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane Compton of Waupun; two daughters: Niki Compton of Waupun and Michaela (Cody) Waterworth of Waupun; a son, Tom Bowlby of Redondo Beach, CA; two grandchildren: Chance Bowlby and Oliver Waterworth; a special family friend, Steph; three sisters: Chris (Scott) Thielke, Karen (Bob) Nuthal, and Mary Jane Whiting, all of Green Bay; and his special dog, Nala.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Arleen Compton; and a brother, Steve Compton.

A celebration of life for Mike Compton will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors following the service. Please follow COVID-19 protocol.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved