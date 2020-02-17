|
|
Michael Coshenet
Oconto - Michael Lee Coshenet age 67 of Oconto, passed away on February 15, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to the late Cyrenus and Betty Coshenet on September 23, 1952. He attended Oconto Schools. Mike was a Construction worker for over 35 years. He also worked for the Kirby Company in Green Bay for many years. Mike enjoyed hunting, having parties and bon fires in his back yard. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his children Christopher (Mahala) Coshenet, Brian Coshenet and Stephanie (Haji) Johnson. Grandchildren Josephine, Loriann, Sebastian, Leanna, Mason, Kendra, Logan and Brianna. Great grandchildren Onyx and Arya. Brother Jim (Linda) Coshenet, Jeff Coshenet. Sisters Linda Coshenet and Lori Coshenet and lifelong friends Mike (Kathy) DiPetro and Leon (Kerry) Leonard, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Mark Coshenet.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Oconto on Saturday, March 7th from 9-11 AM. The service will be at 11 AM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020