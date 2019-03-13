|
|
Michael D. Gardipee
Bark River - Michael D. "Mike" Gardipee, 65 of Bark River, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home.
Mike was born in Green Bay on April 5, 1953, son of Carlton and Elaine (Southerland) Gardipee. He was raised in Green Bay and graduated from Southwest High School in 1972. Since 2002 he had lived in the Perronville area.
He served in the Army from 1975 until his honorable discharge in 1978.
Mike worked as a restaurant manager in Illinois and in maintenance in Green Bay before retiring in 2015.
He loved hunting, fishing and going 4-wheeling. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the drafts. He had a knack for picking football players in the draft and once picked 30 of the 31 first round picks. He coached his kids in Little League in Green Bay and his team won the City Championship in 1984. He was very proud of the kids he coached throughout the years. If anyone ever had a question on any baseball rules Mike was consulted. His expertise in baseball was second to none. In Mike's younger years when he played baseball in Green Bay he was always the first draft choice for any given team and as a pitcher.
Among survivors is his special friend Sandra Borden of Bark River; children, Makayla "Muff" Michael Gardipee (Michael Cronick) of Carney and Julia Lee (Mark) Menard of Bark River; step grandchildren, Micky and Joe Menard; siblings, Daniel Gardipee of Bark River, Gerald "Jerry" (Linda) Gardipee of Waukesha, Wi., and Linda (Karl) Marquardt of DePere, Wi; and special pets Tony the cat who liked to use Mike as a mattress and his dog Buck. He will be missed by all life-long friends, especially Jeff, Tina and Brooke Tenor. The rocking chair at cards on Saturday will miss him.
In addition to his parents, Mike was proceeded in death by siblings Patrick and Laurie; and best friend, David Barth.
Graveside and military services will be held in the spring.
A message of condolence may be directed to the family by visiting crawfordfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019