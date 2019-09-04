|
|
Michael D. Giltner
Abrams - Michael D. Giltner, 49, passed away at home early Sunday morning, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born July 13, 1970 in Ottumwa, IA, he is the son of Greg and Pam (Nichols) Giltner. Mike graduated from Ottumwa High School, Class of '89. He married the former Judy Fictum, August 23, 2003, in Denmark. Mike developed his strong work ethic in his early teen years by working with his maternal grandfather on the farm and golf course. His adult career was mainly as a mechanic, car salesman and a service adviser. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially bow hunting, and enjoyed his time volunteering with the Denmark chapter of "Wings Over Wisconsin". Mike would often be found enjoying the beauty of the outdoors on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Judy; three daughters, Brooke (Hunter Kretsch), Samantha (Beau Perleberg), and Sabrina; parents, Greg and Pam Giltner; mother-in-law, Dolores Fictum; brother, Matt (Kristi); two sisters, Angel (Jimmie) Stanley and Kim (Joe) Bricker; further survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, 11 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Eunice Nichols; paternal grandparents, Frank Giltner and Jean Huffman; father-in-law, James Fictum; his best friend, "Big Mike" Reed; two cousins; and two uncles.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Mike and Judy's home on September 28, 2019 from 1-5pm.
Simply Cremation, Green Bay is serving the family. Visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019