Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave
Michael David DeGroot


1950 - 2019
Michael David DeGroot Obituary
Michael David DeGroot

Green Bay - Michael David DeGroot, 69, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1950, in Green Bay to Elroy and Genevieve (Nowak) DeGroot.

Michael was a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War. He married Cindi Stordeur on July 22, 1978. Michael was a loving and giving man. He was a volunteer at the Salvation Army and gave to local charities. Michael enjoyed cooking for the holidays and sharing meals with his neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cindi; his siblings, Ralph (Lori) Van Iten; James (Rhonda) Van Iten; Diane Le Boeuf; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Elroy DeGroot; his mother and stepfather, Genevieve (Armond) Van Iten; and his sister, Gail Penegor.

Visitation will be at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Ave., from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Dorner officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
