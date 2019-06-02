|
|
Michael E. Hansen
Green Bay - Mike Hansen, 67, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 25, 1951 in Spooner to the late Elroy and Lola (Erickson) Hansen. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1969 and graduated from UW-Green Bay in 1973.
Mike loved all sports, but was especially an avid G.B. Packer fan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a hearty laugh that made everyone smile.
He is survived by three sisters: Arlene (Howard) Wood of Oneida, Lois (Pat) Mahoney of Green Bay and Pauline (Glen) Hartman of Cumberland; and many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held in Spooner. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at St. Vincent Oncology Department, Unity Hospice and Froedtert Hospital Cancer Center, for the wonderful care given to Michael.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019