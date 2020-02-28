Services
Appleton - Michael E Shea, 65, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a long illness. The son of the late Dr. Daniel and Ann Shea, he was born at Kinross Air Force Base, Michigan on July 23, 1954. Mike majored in International Business at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He went on to have a successful career as a customs broker.

Mike loved vacationing in Northern Wisconsin and any place that was warm. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, race car events at Elkhart Lake and watching Wisconsin Sports, especially Green Bay Gamblers hockey. Mike will be remembered as a loving partner and a resilient man with a great sense of humor. Those close to Mike will remember him as "quite a character".

He is survived by his partner, Heidi Shalhoub, surviving family members include Daniel Jr. (Elyse), Patrick, Mary (Gregg Forszt), Margaret (Jeff Harding), and Kevin.

Mike's wife Kerry, and sisters, Kathleen and Sarah, preceded him in death.

A private family service was held.
