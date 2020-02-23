|
|
Michael F. Ciancio Jr.
Oconto Falls - Michael F. Ciancio Jr., 74, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Clare Memorial Hospital ER. He was born December 28, 1945 in Chicago to Michael and Mary Ellen (Celemete) Ciancio. Mike graduated from East Leyden High School with the class of 1963. As a young man, he entered the US Navy and served during Vietnam where he learned to become an electrician.
Following his honorable discharge, he worked for Chamberlin Garage Door Openers for 17 years before starting his own business. He owned and operated Mike's Electric for 25 years until retiring. Mike enjoyed model railroading, fishing, riding his Harley and attending train shows. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and Green Bay Packer fan as well as an NRA member. He also was a big Reagan and Trump supporter. Mike will be fondly remembered for his intellect and ambition for learning.
Survivors are his "Special Lady Friend", Janice Basten; children, Michelle DeLaughter, Michael (fiancé Stephanie) Ciancio III and Marcella Ciancio; 12 grandchildren, Nicholas (Christina), Samantha (John), Michael (fiancé Alyssa), Faith, Daniel and April; Elizabeth, Christina and Michael IV; Elena, Anthony and Alivia; three great grandchildren, Ellie, Jet and Arlo; two sisters, Mary Ann (Ian) Coull; Carolyn Jarchow; three nieces, Mandy (Chris) Coull, Jackie (Scott) Miller and Laurie (Kevin) Shaw; special family members, DeAnna Palombo and children, Travis (Kate) Gano and Madison Kouzes and her children, Averie and Asher.
Visitation will be held after 3pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Services will be held 6pm Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. Services and burial will take place in Chicago at a time to be determined through Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home (847-678-1950).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020