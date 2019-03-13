|
Michael F. Prokash
Wausaukee - Michael F. Prokash age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded my his family after a courageous battle with cancer March 1st 2019 in his home in Wausaukee WI..
Michael is survived by his wife Catherine, Mother Louise, his sisters Susie Libert (friend, Gary) Pam Deprey, sister in law Cathy, and brother Jim (Erma) Prokash, his children, Paul (Jolene) Prokash, Kim (Randy) Mc Ardle, Desiree (Paul) Mertens, Sheri (Mark) Riha, Debra (Paul) Dahlke, Shawn (Paula) Prokash,14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, beloved dog Pooder, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Sylvester, brothers Steven and Mark, and daughter Lori.
Michael was born on November 7th 1944 in Hobbs NM, to parents Sylvester and Louise. He graduated from Green Bay East High School. Michael was also a member of the Navy Reserves while still in high school. He worked most of his life in the Green Bay area most notably the DePere Foundry, Van's Honda and Motorcycle, and JX Peterbilt. In 1991 he retired to Wausaukee WI.
Michael was loving husband, father, and grandfather. He married the love of his life Catherine Polczinski on August 8th 1987.
Michael (Steady Beat) was a man of many gifts; he was a talented drummer who played with various bands most notably 14 years with Jerry Volker and the Jolly Gents. He was also a skilled craftsman and carpenter. He loved the peace and serenity of the outdoors and spent most of his free time at his place of retirement at his land in Wausaukee. His greatest gift had to have been his unbreakable strength and spirit as he faced many hardships in his life but you would never tell. He was very upbeat, fun loving, and always concerned about other people's happiness especially for his wife Catherine. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Special thank you to the outstanding staff at Unity Hospice and Aurora Bay Area Medical Center for their great care!
A funeral service will be held on March 16th 2019 at St. Johns the Baptist Church 2579 Glendale Ave. Howard, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30am till time of service at 11:30am. Father Larry Seidl officiating. Please go to www.simplycremation to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019