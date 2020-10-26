1/1
Michael Geurts
1947 - 2020
Michael Geurts

De Pere - Michael Ernest Geurts died unexpectedly October 22, 2020 after a short fight against lung cancer. A private memorial was held over the weekend with his family.

Mike was born in Green Bay, WI August 3, 1947 to Ernest and Florence Geurts (Peters). Over the years, Mike worked for Green Bay Packaging, Green Bay Builders Supply, and the Cerebral Palsey Center. In his early years, he met his future wife Deborah (Bilotti) when they both worked at The Pizza Garden. They married in 1970 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past July 18th. A man who never backed down from a fight, Mike's resolve, work ethic and bizarre humor will never be replicated. He loved spending time in the woods, had a deep appreciation for music, and was creative in coming up with outside-the-box solutions to problems.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Ray and June Bilotti, grandson Noah, and brothers-in-law William Huybrecht and James Bilotti.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; children Jennifer (Joe) Meyer, Sarah (Scott) Berg, and Jason (Jenny) Geurts; sister Jean Huybrecht; grandchildren Mikayla, Izabella, Sophia, Jackson, Michael and Eric; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Green Bay Oncology for their partnership in fighting this battle.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
