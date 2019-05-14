|
Michael H. Opper
Cooperstown - Through many storms, our eagle, Michael H. Opper 49, stood strong and protected us. Until his final storm on May 10th, 2019 where he passed away at home surrounded by those he fought hardest to protect.
Now that he has his wings he really can see the whole world.
He was born April 16, 1970 to Dianne and the late Robert Opper in Manitowoc, WI. He attended Wayside Zion Lutheran and Reedsville High School. He enjoyed his job at Worthington Cylinders in Chilton, WI where he made many lasting friendships that he cherished. Some of his many hobbies include automotive repair, mud-running, camping, fishing and just being outdoors as well as doing anything with his family and friends.
He is survived by his Wife Diana of 9 years; his Mother Dianne Opper, Daughter Kayla and Son-in-Law John Howd, Sons Adam Kuester and Noah Nelson, Grandchildren; LaKenna, Mercedez, Jydn, Riley, Alea; Brother Chris and Sister-in-law Tracy Opper, Brother-in-law Eric Nelson and Sister-in-Law Candy Elliott; Nephews Bobby Opper, Christopher and Blake Elliott, and Neice Bethany Elliott and Father and Mother-In-Law Lauren and Virginia Nelson.
Friends my call from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, May 15th at Nickel Funeral Home in Morrison, WI. Additional viewing will be held Thursday May 16th 9am to 11am at Zion Lutheran Church in Wayside ,WI. Funeral Service will commence at 11am with Rev. Austen Welter officiating, luncheon to follow. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the St. Vincent and St. Mary's Cancer Teams as well as the excellent care given my Unity Hospice. We would also like to thank our friends and family, who have been very supportive
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2019