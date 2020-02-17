Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakbrook Church of DePere
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Heinly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Heinly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Heinly Obituary
Michael Heinly

DePere - Michael Thomas Heinly, 81, of DePere, WI passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A service of celebration will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Oakbrook Church of DePere.

Before moving to Wisconsin in the 1960s, the early years of Mike's full life were spent in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. He loved sharing stories of his adventures in the neighborhoods tucked into its hills. Mike remained connected to his beloved hometown through his readings of the online edition of its daily newspaper. The proud father of four children -- Beth, Mary Ellen, Jessica, and Joshua -- Mike's family was his greatest treasure.

After 35 years of employment by Fort Howard Paper Company, Mike's retirement years were spent with his many family and friends. One could often overhear Mike encourage his grandchildren toward their goals, talk with sincere interest about their day, and be the first to introduce them to the card game of solitaire. Mike never met a stranger - finding something in common with everyone he met, and developed lifelong friendships on Blue Heron Drive over 21 years.

Mike is survived by his wife Diane and four children, Mary Ellen Heinly and Sweetie Pie; Beth Heinly-Munk and Stuart Munk and daughter Beatrice; Jessica (Hussin) Lahner and Kevin Lahner and children Chase, Noah, Jax, and Britton; and Joshua Hussin and Thavy Kuy and children Logan, Angeline, and AJ.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -