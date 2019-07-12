Michael J. Cropsey



Green Bay - Michael J Cropsey passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2019. Mike was born March 23,1966, the third child of Floyd (Jim) and Patricia (Janssen) Cropsey. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1984. In 1988 Mike started Color Master Printing where he shared his creative talents until its closing due to his health issues.



Mike will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity, and his mechanical ability to fix or build anything. He enjoyed his beautiful backyard full of gardens. He was an animal lover and an avid supporter of the Bay Area Humane Society. He also enjoyed his time and travels with his Corvettes of the Bay family.



He is survived by his mom, Pat; children, Alex Cropsey and Abi (Edwin) Ogbonna; grandchildren, Remington and Kincaid Cropsey, Serena, Trinity and Obinna Ogbonna; special friend, Sheila Campbell; siblings, Holly (Mike) Goza, Mark (Karen) Cropsey, Heather (Tom) Goodletson; eight nieces and nephews, Mitch, Zach, Kelsey, Kyla, Emily, Luke, Ryan and Tessa; the Mother of his children, Wendy Mahlik; and his beloved dog, Sasha. Mike is preceded in death by his dad, Jim Cropsey and cherished husky, Max.



Funeral Services will be held privately. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. To honor Mike, please consider a donation to the Bay Area Humane Society. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019