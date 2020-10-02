Michael J. "Funky" Funk



Green Bay - Michael J. Funk, (Funky) 73, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Mike was born in Oconto Falls on March 25, 1947, to Henry and Melba (Johnson) Funk. The family moved to Green Bay when Mike was a child and he graduated from West High School. He then served in the Army National Guard, mainly stationed in California as a cook. As a young man, Mike played hockey for the Green Bay Bobcats. He worked with two of his fellow players at the Fox River Dock, however, Mike found his true calling later in life, as a caregiver for George and Marguerite Kress, and later for Jim Kress. Mike liked driving his big old Lincolns on the open road, especially in the summer, and his fire truck was a favorite at local parades. He had a passion for drawing and his cartoons can still be found in many an establishment, from Al's Hamburger, to the Lorelei, to the taverns in Door County. Mike had a big personality, and was known to be quite the story teller.



He is survived by his partner of over 30 years, Mary Perret; his two children, Kelly (Gary) Estime and Mike Jr; their mother, Jean Lemerond; his grandchildren, Miles and Marley Estime; Mary's children, Barbara Perret, her daughter Avery Craig; Lynn (Rick) Kamps, their children Jamie (Dante) Sabel, Stephany Lass, Haley (Cody) Gille, Karstin VanStechelman and Brayden Kamps; Michelle (Tim) Oliver and their children Nicholas (Shellady) Horn, Tyler (Mia), Alex (Ashley) and Ben (Jessica); Chrissy Armstrong and her children Peyton and Libby; Patti (Bret) Farr and children Jordan DeBauche and Jackson Kersine; his sister, Mary Melum and her children, Marty, Matt and Mitch; a sister-in-law, Darlene Funk; nieces and nephews Pam, Betsy, Mark and Paul; Mary's siblings, Barbara Present, Gene Wittkopf, Wendy Spice and Julie (Len) Allen; Harry Spice and Mike's canine companion, Sadie; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Peter and Richard Funk; a nephew, Michael Melum; Mary's sister, Sue Polzin and two adored pets, Reggie and Lucy.



A special thank you to Shelly and Jeff Gillis, Diana and Kalee for all your wonderful care while Mike was at home. Also a special thanks to the Unity Hospice team for all their care and compassion.



The family will host a memorial gathering at St. Joseph Catholic Church, corner of 9th St and 12th Ave. from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10th. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.









