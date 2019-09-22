Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Infinity Ballroom
4038 Old Pineville Road
Charlotte, NC
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
1694 Bird St
Rock Hill, SC
Michael J. Murnane Obituary
Michael J. Murnane

Rock Hill, SC. - Michael J. Murnane, 74, passed away on Monday, September 9 at his home in Rock Hill, SC surrounded by his two sons and wife. He had a 13 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial Services will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church 1694 Bird St Rock Hill, SC 29730 at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 27. A Celebration of his Life will be had at Infinity Ballroom 4038 Old Pineville Road Charlotte NC 28217 from 4 to 7 pm.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana Michael was the son of the late Thomas Murnane and Sonja Schlee Murnane(Westfall). He was also preceded in death by his sister Katherine Murnane and brothers Timothy and Kevin Murnane.

Michael graduated from Indiana University and Southern Illinois University with degrees in education and health management. He was employed at St. Mary's Hospital, Green Bay as Director of Education from 1986 to 2001. He served his country proudly for 33 years in the army as both full time enlisted and a reservist, including Desert Storm, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Michael is survived by his wife of 51 years, Yvonne Murnane, his two sons, Macshane Murnane (Cleo), Los Angeles, Riley, Rock Hill and three beautiful grandchildren, Emerson, Lake and Rowan, Los Angeles.He also leaves behind two loving sisters and 4 loving brothers.

Memorials can be made to any no-kill animal shelter in honor of Mike's love for dogs and cats or to s to honor those he proudly served with in the army.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
