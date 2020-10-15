Michael J. Van Den Heuvel
Green Bay - Michael J. Van Den Heuvel, age 49, originally from Green Bay, WI, was fortunate enough to end his battle with Huntington's Chorea several years early, on Friday, October 9th, 2020, leaving behind 29, 2L bottles of his green life blood elixir, Mountain Dew.
In July 2020 he gave up cigarettes and quit taking any medication, opting instead for hours of sunlight and fresh air while sipping a cold crisp Mountain Dew on the patio of his community based assisted living facility. When he was asked why he quit taking meds he said they are not for him, they are for the other Mike, the Mike with Huntington's Chorea.
Mike was born with his twin brother, Mark on September 22, 1971 to Josephine P. Van Den Heuvel and William Everard. From conception until Mark's untimely death they were inseparable. I suspect Mark is scolding him now for showing up so late.
His most notable place of employment was San Luis as a maintenance man. He would always tell stories about the time he worked there. His last job he held was as a taxi driver.
He was known for his good humor, his quirky smile, and his eagerness to laugh. He was a kind and loving man, even to a fault. When he first moved to his community based assisted living facility, he was always willing to help where he could. Move some chairs, bring in groceries, clear the table. Later, due to the progression of his disease, he was no longer able to help.
His true loves were the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and fishing, in that order. Come Friday, he was always ready for a perch platter.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann Marie Van Den Heuvel; his twin brother, Mark Van Den Heuvel; his father, William Everard; and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Josephine Van Den Heuvel; his brothers, Paul (Cordula) Van Den Heuvel, Doug Van Den Heuvel, Steven Van Den Heuvel and Todd Everard; his sisters, Cathy Walker, Lisa (Larry) Sheeks and Lori Jenquine; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1414 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303, on Sunday, October 18 2020 at 10:00 a.m. There will be no wake. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.