Michael J. Vander Muss
Green Bay - Michael J. Vander Muss, 53, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born October 18, 1966, in Green Bay, son of the late Patrick Edward Vander Muss and Karen (Lester) Georgia. Mike attended East High School, and was a truck driver all his life. He married Elizabeth Roskom, May 18, 2013 at St. Jude Catholic Church.
Mike enjoyed campfires, fishing, outdoors, traveling, and going on vacations. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and his service dog, Bev. A loving thank you to his best friend, Ricardo, for looking out for Mike and all your love and support.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; 4 step children: Devon Holvick, Alexander Holvick, Serenity Holvick, and Johnathan Holvick; mother, Karen (Lester) Georgia; 4 brothers and sisters: Pat Vander Muss, Jeffery Vander Muss, Christina (Ray) Will, and Fawn Georgia; aunt, Patsy Jerovetz; and foster daughter, Becky Neverman; 2 half sisters, Sierra Vander Muss and Chelsey Vander Muss; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris (Robert) Koslowski; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Tabitha (Matthew) Lantow, Tanya Roskom, and Robert Koslowski, Jr.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Edward Vander Muss; little brother, Pat Wilson Vander Muss; sister-in-law, Christine Vander Muss; foster father, John Bricco; and nephew, Javeon Jerovetz.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com
Elizabeth warmly thanks Mike's two brothers, Pat and Jeff, for all their kindness and compassion throughout Mike's illness, and also to Fawn Georgia and Becky Neverman for watching over us.