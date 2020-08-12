Michael J. VincentDe Pere - Michael J. Vincent 71, De Pere, passed away Wednesday August 12, 2020.Friends may call after 4:00PM Friday August 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family 1307 Lourdes Ave. De Pere, with a parish prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 11:00AM Saturday at church, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00PM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.