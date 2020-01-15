|
Michael J. Witt
Green Bay - Michael John Witt, 76, of Green Bay, WI passed away, with family by his side, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Menominee, MI on August 2, 1943, to Alphonse and Ellen (Walsh) Witt. He graduated from Crivitz High School in 1961, and served in the United States National Guard. He married Judy Paulsen, the love of his life, on May 18, 1968, and raised two sons, Dan & Joe.
Michael co-owned and operated a very successful business for over 50 years, with his brother Patrick, and will always be remembered as one of the "Witt Boys" at Witt Auto Sales Inc. He was also a Eucharistic Minister delivering communion faithfully to local nursing homes every week for many years. Mike was always quick with a joke or crazy story who could easily talk with anyone he met. He was an avid sports fan who was also a Packers season ticket holder for over 50 years and enjoyed tailgating with family and going to the games with his wife, Judy. Mike adored all children, but absolutely loved his grandchildren and attended as many of their events as he could.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Dan and Joe (Julie) Witt; grandchildren Haley, Jenna, Emily, Joshua, Elizabeth, Madelyn Witt; brothers Patrick (Lavonne) Witt, Edward (Ann) Witt, William (Nicole) Witt. Michael is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews including all of his wife, Judy's extended family who he loved to spend time with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his infant brother, Thomas Witt.
Family and friends may call at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, WI 54304 on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Military honors will follow. Those attending the funeral are encouraged to wear their Green Bay Packers attire. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the care givers at Allouez Parkside Village for their patience and loving care. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020