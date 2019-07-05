Michael James Spice Sr.



Green Bay - Michael James Spice Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1950 in Oconto Falls to the late Milo and Nelda (Post) Spice. Michael graduated from Oconto Falls High School, class of 1968, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. He played rec league basketball and softball during his younger years and did so for many years. Michael worked for Fort Howard, Brown County Veterans Memorial arena, PMI, Inc. and Bay Park Square Mall. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.



Michael is survived by four children; Michael (Joanna) Spice, Tim (Martha) Spice, Christopher Spice and Courtney (Jason) Schmidt; four grandchildren, Zachary, Cameron, Brianna and Dylan; siblings, Patrick (Catherine) Spice, Anthony (LouAnn) Spice, Terrance Spice, Carol Spice, Angel (Robert) Coppens; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen (Hap) Washburn; and brother, Peter Spice.



Funeral Services will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 7:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with Mike's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. All memorial donations will be given to the . Thank you to the Bellin Hospital doctors and nurses who provided Michael's care during this time. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019