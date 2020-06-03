Michael James WattersKewaunee - Michael "Mike" Watters, 64, Kewaunee, died on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1955, to James and Shirley (Dieck) Watters. He graduated from Appleton East High School in 1973. After high school Mike moved to Big Sandy, TX, where he attended Ambassador College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Agri-Business. Mike was the owner of Sunshine Distribution where he did Nutritional Consulting for farmers throughout WI. He was a member of the Church of God in Hartford. Mike was God's servant, humble, always willing to help and lend a hand. He volunteered his time at the Kewaunee County Food Pantry in Algoma, WI. Mike enjoyed fishing for salmon on Lake Michigan near Kewaunee. He was knowledgeable with historic information and took joy in learning about the history of civilizations.Mike is survived by his mother Shirley, siblings Brian Watters, Kent Watters, Pamela Wellbrock, James Watters Jr. and Dave (Jodi) Watters; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Mike was preceded in death by his father James Watters and brother-in-law Bill Wellbrock.A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. A burial will take place in Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha.