Michael "Mike" "Jazz" "Papa O" Oudenhoven
Green Bay - Michael "Mike" "Jazz" "Papa O" Oudenhoven, 64, Green Bay resident, left this world, Sunday, October 11, 2020, with his family at his side to begin a new adventure. He was born May 10, 1956, in Green Bay to Darlene (Hansen) Oudenhoven and the late Clarence Oudenhoven. Mike was a 1974 graduate of Southwest High School. On March 26, 1998, he married his true love, Lisa. Together they created a beautiful and loving blended family. Following high school, he began employment at Proctor and Gamble, retiring in 2018 after 40 years.
Mike enjoyed just about anything. He loved spending time up north at "Whiskey River Lodge", hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and "moving piles". He also had a great passion for boating and motorcycles, which lead to many friendships along the way. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time and making memories with his family and watching all the "little people" grow. Mike always made time to visit and socialize with family and friends. He always made sure he had plenty of refreshments to share. Mike found fun in everything he did and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his wife Lisa and seven children: CSM Jesse (Tommy Jo) Oudenhoven; Heather Rezek (friend, Bryan McEwen); Heidi (Michael) Basten; Holly (Chad) Stone; Jenna (Nick) DeNoble; Harmony (Mitch) Ducat and Lesa Maus. His legacy will live on through his greatest pleasure in life, his 17 grandchildren: Janessa "JJ", Jocelyn "Josie", Tyler, Ruby, Hope, Landon, Kendal, Alexus (friend, Austin Tank), Clara, Aaron, Blake, Kiley, Ashlyn, Charli, Sawyer, Daniel and Michael; his mother, Darlene Oudenhoven; two brothers, Keith (Wendy) Oudenhoven and Todd (Rachelle) Oudenhoven; two sisters, Cheryl (Dave) Alberts and Mary Kay (Tim) Marquart. He is further survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gloria Jadin; Gregory Jordan; Arthur Novitski; Sally Novitski; Steven (Polly) Novitski; Sally (Ted) Coenen; Debbie (Jeff) Pionek; Laura (Dennis) DeKeyser; Theresa (Glen) VanderKinter and Amy (Tim) Ertman; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Oudenhoven; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chester and Lorraine Novitski; sister-in-law, Rose Jordan and brother-in-law, Ronald Novitski; his paternal grandparents, John and Delia Oudenhoven and his maternal grandparents, Chester and Minnie Hansen.
The family welcomes his many friends and family members to join in a Celebration of Life at The Ravine, in Green Bay on Thursday, October 15, beginning at 1:00 pm.
A private family service will be held on Thursday morning at Proko-Wall Funeral Home with Deacon Jeff Prickette officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepard Mausoleum to take place at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to Mike's family at www.prokowall.com
.
Thank you to everyone who helped Mike through this difficult time. There are no words to express the love and thoughtfulness he received. Also a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their support and kindness.