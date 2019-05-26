|
Michael John Lanahan
Las Vegas, NV - Michael John Lanahan, 71, died Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, at Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas, NV, surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1947 in Plainfield, NJ to David James and Mary Catherine (Gleason) Lanahan. Michael grew up in Chicago, IL, and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1968. On September 8, 1973, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Lanahan (Eckhardt) at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. After serving 21 years in the military, he retired from the armed forces as Master Sergeant, and began working as a computer operator with RR Donnelley.
Michael was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans. In Green Bay, he was a member of Leicht Chapter 3, and in Las Vegas, he was a member of Sunrise Chapter 13.
Michael was an avid sports fan, with some of his favorite teams being the Green Bay Packers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, which included trips to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Hawaii. Michael's hobbies included working on model trains, painting, and reading.
Survivors are his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Lanahan; their two children, Marci Lanahan, and Jennifer Lanahan; two sisters, Jane Knowles, Hillsboro, WI, and Patricia Hardy, Chicago, IL; as well as nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Lanahan; brother, David James Lanahan, Jr.; and parents, David James Lanahan, and Mary Catherine Lanahan.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Palm Northwest in Las Vegas, NV. A military service and burial will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 9:20 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019