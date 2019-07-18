|
|
Michael Joseph Arendt
Manitowoc - Michael Joseph Arendt, age 74, died unexpectedly at his home in Manitowoc on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Mike was born on January 10, 1945 to the late Matthew N. and Beatrice T. (Ferry) Arendt of Luxemburg, Wisconsin. The second son of dairy farmers, Mike enjoyed recounting how he discovered the French horn as a boy and serenaded the cows while practicing in the
fields. He earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from St. Norbert College in Green Bay and a Master of Music Degree in conducting, performance and music theory from Wichita Kansas State University. He was awarded several French horn and conducting scholarship competitions. Mike was Founder and Conductor of the UW-Manitowoc Lakeshore Wind Ensemble and the Lakeshore Big
Band. He was Professor Emeritus of Music at UW-Manitowoc, where he taught music theory, music history, applied French horn and conducting from 1971 until his retirement from teaching in 2006. He stepped down from the conductor's podium in 2014. Mike served a term as Chair of the Department of Music of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and was a former Associate Dean at
UW-Manitowoc. He was a frequent guest conductor/clinician and music festival/contest adjudicator. He received a Citation of Excellence from the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Band Association and was recognized by the Wisconsin Music Educators Association for his dedicated service. Mike continued to perform during his teaching and conducting career, serving as Assistant Conductor and Principal Horn with the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra and Principal Horn with the Pamiro Opera Company Orchestra, the Sebastian Chamber Orchestra and the St. Norbert College Community Band.
A natural-born leader and volunteer, Mike was active in the Manitowoc community and in Green Bay, where he lived until moving to Manitowoc in 1995. He was a lector and communion minister at St. Francis of Assisi Parish; a past president of the former Holy Innocents Parish Council; and a member of the Manitowoc International Relations Association, the Capitol Civic Center, the Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve and the Rahr/West Museum. In Green Bay Mike served as a lector and communion minister at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral; a member of the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Parish Council; and a president of the Green Bay East Side
Catholic System School Board. He also was a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree (inactive).
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and traveling worldwide. After founding the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble in 1983 he organized and led numerous concert tours abroad including trips to Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Scandinavia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Russia, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Japan, Switzerland, Ireland and Great Britain. Mike's family was fortunate
to travel with him on many of those concert tours.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Beatrice Arendt; and sister-in-law, Sharon Arendt. Survivors include daughters Rachel Mosey, Wauwatosa, and Leslie Unger (Martin), Oshkosh; grandchildren, Aaron and Jacob Mosey and Cadence and Nora Unger; and brother, Peter, Luxemburg. Mike will also be missed by Suzanne Detry Arendt, mother of Rachel and Leslie; John Mosey, father of Aaron and Jacob; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment of Michael's cremated remains to be held at Nicolet Memorial Park in Green Bay. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. led by Deacon Mark Knipp. The visitation will continue on Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service there will be a luncheon held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 N. Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to St. Francis Assisi Parish; the Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Association, Inc. Manitowoc; and the UW-Manitowoc Foundation, Beatrice and Matthew Arendt Talentship Fund.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2019