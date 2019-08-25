|
|
Michael "Pooch" Kamke
- - 1987-2019
Michael "Pooch" Kamke, 32, passed away on Tuesday, August 13th at Bellin Hospital, marking the end of a brutal and cruel rematch against cancer. Though cancer destroyed his body twice, it never defeated his spirit. Pooch was a devoted father, loving son, and caring brother. He was a loyal friend who treasured life and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Pooch was born on January 6th, 1987 in Green Bay, WI, the son of Diane DeWinter and Jim Kamke. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. Unfortunately, this recent fight was not his first battle with cancer. The first fight, waged in 1995, saw an energetic and upbeat 8-year-old boy emerge victorious over Burkitt's Lymphoma following a year of mostly experimental treatment at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Only someone with Pooch's unique gifts and spirit could have turned that sort of personal tragedy into absolute triumph. Facing and fighting cancer with a rare smile and positivity led to Pooch receiving the honor of designing the MACC Fund Star Christmas Ornament in 1995. A decade later, Pooch would graduate from Shawano Community High School. Though he lived most of his life in Shawano, Pooch was employed by Imperial Supplies in Green Bay for the last two years. Pooch enjoyed video games, collecting sports cards, fantasy football, and watching hockey and football. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Green Bay Packers.
Pooch is survived by his parents, Diane (Dean) DeWinter of Green Bay and Jim (Jill) Kamke of Shawano; his fiancée Angie Cornette of Shawano; their children, Michael (MJ) and Jacob; his brother Matthew (Kristin) Kamke of Shawano; his half sister Candice (Steven) White of Navarino; his grandparents Don and Carole Proctor of Cecil; his godmother Barbara (Joe) Willett of Lake Havasu, Arizona; five nephews (Colton, Tenneson, Gavyn, Brycen, Kayden), a niece (Montana); and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugo and Edna Kamke.
Pooch's family will be forever grateful to the cancer teams at both Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and Froedtert Medical Center for their expert treatment of Pooch in 1995 and over the last six months. Special thanks to Dr. Alice Rock, formerly of Children's Hospital, and Dr. John Charlson at Froedtert's Center for Advanced Care. Pooch's family would also like to thank former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Jordy was Pooch's favorite player and his gracious visit with Pooch last week significantly lifted his spirits over his final days. Finally, Pooch's family would like to thank his employer, Imperial Supplies of Green Bay, for their steadfast support of Pooch over the past six months.
In the final selfless act of a life defined by them, Pooch has requested his body be used for cancer research in the hopes that, in the future, others won't have to endure what he and our family did. MedCure in Portland, OR has kindly agreed to grant this last request. Because of this, memorial service information will not be known for several weeks. We will provide more information when available at Pooch's CaringBridge site: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/poochkamke. In lieu of flowers, Pooch's family is collecting donations to be given in his name to Kathy's House, a non-profit hospital guest house in Milwaukee where Pooch stayed during treatment and grew to adore. Pooch's family appreciates all the support he received, be it 1995 or 2019.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019