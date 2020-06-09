Michael King
Michael "Mike" P. King of Oneida, level 79, started his journey home late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020. Born September 24th, 1940 to Francis and Pauline (Doxtator) King. He proudly served in the US Air Force. In 1979, he married Cally White, and combined their two families.
He worked at Hudson Sharp for 40 years as a machinist. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, stock car driver, sailboat enthusiast, traveler, garage sale shopper, photographer, silversmith, traditional pow wow dancer, a collector of all things shiny, neat, or cute.
He always had a smile on his face, and good words to those he came across. He made sure all of his friends and family knew how important and loved they were.
He is survived by his wife Cally; children, Michele (Jeff Doxtator), Julie (Chuck Clark), Jody, Gayla (Leroy Waubano), Michael, and Cassie (Ryan Breault); 16 wonderful grandchildren; 30 fantastic great grandchildren, and his special sister Charlene Faye King (Jeff Grunsven); brother-in-law Allen (Karen Washinawotok); sister-in-law Georgia (Robert Burr); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Sonny King, Buzzy King, Pat King, Ronnie King, Jim King, and sister Juanita Kolisch. Many other family and friends.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A Prayer Service will conclude visitation at 1:00 p.m. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the King family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
A special thank you to Becky and Steve Webster for hosting his fire.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.