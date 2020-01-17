|
|
Michael Koop
De Pere - Michael G. Koop, age 72 of De Pere, passed away January 7, 2020. Mike was born on April 11, 1947 to the late Eugene and Cordelia (Thibaudeau) Koop in Gillett, Wisconsin. He graduated from Abbot Pennings, De Pere, with the class of 1965. On June 22, 1968, Mike married Suzanne Lund at St. Francis Church in De Pere. He resided in Florissant, MO for more than 45 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Michael and Suzanne recently moved back to De Pere to be home with their family and friends. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp Reserves and worked as a Construction Superintendent on industrial and energy projects. Mike enjoyed playing golf, watching football, having a "few" beers with friends and family, and most of all spending time with his two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne, children; Kevin (Maggie) and Sara (Aaron) and grandchildren; Kira and Cole. He is further survived by brothers and sisters; Mary Fairchild, John (Sherry) Koop, Jeffery Koop and Barbara (Koop) De Moulin, nieces and nephews; Brian (Laura) Koop, Elizabeth (Scott) Kerens, Amy (Andy) Servi, Jenna (Erik) De Moulin, as well as numerous godchildren, many brothers and sisters in law, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Mike in death are his parents, brother, Joseph Koop, sister in law, Kathryn (Smith) Koop and brothers in law, James De Moulin and Jack Fairchild.
A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere. There will be no formal visitation prior to the mass. A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will follow the mass. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020