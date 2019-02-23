Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Green Bay - Michael Kreuser, 73, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1945, to Alois and Elva (Kruse) Kreuser.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Terry (Kristin) Kreuser and Tracy Kreuser; grandchildren, Sydney Kreuser, Michael Kreuser, Kira Straub, Austin Straub, and Aaron Straub; his sister, Barbara Kreuser-Uhlenhopp and her husband, Larry Uhlenhopp; and Mary's siblings, Donald Seehawer, Judy Wilken, and Marilyn Seehawer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Kreuser; sister, Elaine Kreuser; and brothers-in-law, Garth Seehawer, David Seehawer, and Robert Wilken.

Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
