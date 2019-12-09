|
Michael L. Ducat
Pulaski - Michael L. Ducat, age 58, passed away on Friday December 6, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1961 in Green Bay the son of Bernard and Janice (Vandervest) Ducat. Mike worked for Procter and Gamble for 16 years. He was united in marriage on May 15, 2015 to Kim (Pond) Christenson. Mike was a football fan especially the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kim, mother, Janice Ducat, two children: Nick (Greta) Ducat and Amanda (Andrew Erickson)Schultz, and their mother, Patty Ducat, three step-children: Crystal (David) Sexton, Troy (Nicole Stevens) Christenson, and Brandon (Zoe) Christenson; five granddaughters: Payton, Camella, Mara, Trinity, Karlyn, and he was looking forward for his first grandson due in March; three sisters: Sharon Ducat, Julie Luebke, and Amy (Steve) Fairbairn; brother-in-law, Keith (Rhonda) Pond, parents-in-law, Ray and Joan Pond. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard, and brother-in-law, John Luebke.
Friends and family may visit Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm with a time of sharing at 4:00 pm.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Bay Care and Aurora Hospice for all their care and comfort that was given to Mike. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Golden House for memorial contributions.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019