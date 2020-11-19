Michael L. ThomasGreen Bay - On November 15, 2020, we lost our beloved brother, Michael Lee Thomas, 68, to a sudden onset of cancer.Mike was born on May 31, 1952, to Leland and Lorraine (Lealiou) Thomas. He attended Green Bay West High School. Mike had worked at Larsen Canning Company and Tectron Tube in past years. He enjoyed the simple things in life. He collected coins and pocket watches and loved to shop at American Antiques and Jewelry. He especially enjoyed getting together with family and friends for summer picnics or holiday gatherings where a good home cooked meal was involved. Although Mike did not have any children of his own, he was especially proud to be "Uncle Mike" to his many nieces and nephews. He always had a smile on his face and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.Mike is survived by his siblings; Lee (Sue) Patske, Donald (Shawna) Thomas, Sue (Pete) Goltz, Julie (Brian) Longtin, Ken (Patti) Kubichka, Marion (Larry) Wilson, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ronald Thomas, three sisters; Diane Kubichka, Kay Augustine, and Nancy Madel.Due to Covid 19, a private gathering will take place with immediate family members only.A special Thank You to Mike's caregiver, Sue Engberg, for all her love and support.Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions is assisting the family.