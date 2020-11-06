1/1
Dr. Michael LaCourt
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Michael LaCourt

Green Bay - Dr. Michael LaCourt, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1960 in Houghton MI to Dennis and Barbara (Boivin) LaCourt.

Michael ran his own practice, LaCourt Chiropractic since 1984, where he made many lasting relationships. If he wasn't at the office, you could often find him cooking. He had a passion for cooking, and grew his own herbs in his garden which he enjoyed taking care of. Michael also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his son, Malachi and his mother, Tina LaCourt; stepchildren, Jordan MacNeill and Amanda Macneill; brother and sisters, Lanette (Bob) Unterburger, Jeanne Lacourt, Rick (Kerry) Hawpetoss; mother-in-law, Pat Stewart, sisters-in-law, Tracy Stewart, Tonya (Dean) Peotter; nieces and nephews, Rachel (Jason) Fonder, Robert (Seanna) Unterburger, Jenna Peotter, and Brennan Peotter.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; stepfather, Eugene Hawpetoss; and father-in-law, Gerald Stewart.

A private family service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Michael LaCourt's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved