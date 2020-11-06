Dr. Michael LaCourt
Green Bay - Dr. Michael LaCourt, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1960 in Houghton MI to Dennis and Barbara (Boivin) LaCourt.
Michael ran his own practice, LaCourt Chiropractic since 1984, where he made many lasting relationships. If he wasn't at the office, you could often find him cooking. He had a passion for cooking, and grew his own herbs in his garden which he enjoyed taking care of. Michael also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his son, Malachi and his mother, Tina LaCourt; stepchildren, Jordan MacNeill and Amanda Macneill; brother and sisters, Lanette (Bob) Unterburger, Jeanne Lacourt, Rick (Kerry) Hawpetoss; mother-in-law, Pat Stewart, sisters-in-law, Tracy Stewart, Tonya (Dean) Peotter; nieces and nephews, Rachel (Jason) Fonder, Robert (Seanna) Unterburger, Jenna Peotter, and Brennan Peotter.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; stepfather, Eugene Hawpetoss; and father-in-law, Gerald Stewart.
A private family service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Michael LaCourt's family and they will be forwarded on.