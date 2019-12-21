|
Michael Lepp
Green Bay - Michael "Mike" Lepp, 64, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on July 22, 1955 to Joseph and Virginia (Sheehy) Lepp.
Mike graduated from Southwest High School. He joined the Army and was stationed in Texas. He married Julie Boyce on January 3rd, 1981. Together they helped raise five children, Bob, Lindee, Jason, Michelle and Alex. He was a very hard-working man, who recently retired from Ferguson Enterprises. He liked to cook, enjoyed hunting, fishing and puzzles. Mike was an avid Packer fan, attending the famous Ice Bowl. He was very supportive and selfless and valued his family.
Mike is survived by his wife Julie; children, Bob (Faith) Herber, Lindee (Rachel Martzahl) Herber, Michelle Babich, Alex Lepp; grandchildren, Collin, Vince, Sierra, Sophia, Piper, Austin; siblings, Mark (Karen) Lepp, Stephanie (Dick) Kistler, David (Sharon Sandona) Lepp; other family relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jason and his sister, Stacie Lepp.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Thursday December 26 from 3 - 5:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. To send online condolences please go to blaneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019