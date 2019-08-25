Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2771 Oakwood Drive
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Michael Lord Obituary
Michael Lord

Green Bay - Michael Charles Lord, 77, passed away Sunday, the Lord's day, August 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Parish Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
