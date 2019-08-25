|
Michael Lord
Green Bay - Michael Charles Lord, 77, passed away Sunday, the Lord's day, August 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A Parish Wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Van Deuren officiating, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019