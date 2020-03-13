|
Michael M. Manthe
Town of Lawrence - Michael M. Manthe, age 63, Town of Lawrence, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was born on December 29, 1956 in Burlington, son of the late Melvin and Joan (Lunda) Manthe. He was a graduate of Madison East High School with the class of 1975. Mike attended UW Whitewater and Madison Area Technical College before accepting a position as a Public Safety Officer with the Village of Ashwaubenon. He was instrumental in the implementation of the Motorcycle Police Officer Program in Ashwaubenon. Mike proudly served the department for 26 years retiring in August of 2005. Mike has been blessed to be with the love of his life, Kerry (Biederman) Manthe for over 33 years and in October of 2005 they were married in Green Bay. Mike enjoyed bear hunting in Canada, deer hunting and spending time at the home he built in Nadeau, Michigan. He loved spending time with family, especially the boys who loved when he would 'whip shitties' on the ATV.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Kerry Manthe, Town of Lawrence; one stepson, Mitchell (Jessica) Krueger, Ledgeview; two step-grandchildren, Logan and Colossus; one sister, Jan (Jack) Kennedy, Janesville; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Don Biederman, Mesa, AZ; a sister-in-law, Wendy (Mark) Hendzel, Pulaski; a brother-in-law, Jonathon (Christine) Biederman, Mesa, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Joan Manthe and his stepfather, Harold Blossom.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from noon until the funeral service at 4:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue. Burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with his family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Geno, Mark, Bob, Matt, Wendy and Bobby for all their help during this time; especially their effort in making one of Mike's last wishes come true, "going up north" one last time. They would also like to thank the staff from Unity Hospice for their care and concern for Mike.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020