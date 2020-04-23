|
|
Michael Mc Glinn
Suamico - Michael Mc Glinn, 63, Suamico, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born November 20, 1957 to the late Doris and Robert Mc Glinn.
Michael graduated from Ashwaubenon High School in 1975, when he moved on to work at Tec Systems in De Pere, WI and Bucyrus in Milwaukee, WI as a Class A Welder until his retirement.
Michael was an avid Packer fan. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors; hunting and fishing with family and friends, rock picking, camping and hiking and even lived in Alaska for a short time. He was very proud of the 5000 Black Walnut trees he grew from saplings in his front field.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Kristeen Mc Glinn (Tony Olesewski) and granddaughter, Luna Olesewski; his sisters, Kathy (Dan) Vanden Elzen, Marge Mc Glinn, Sue (Steve) Pagel, and Linda Granius; his brothers, Ken Baribeau, Jerry Mc Glinn, and Hiep and Hien who were like siblings to him. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews including Kihn (Jimmy's son).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Mc Glinn; and a brother, James Mc Glinn.
When you think of Mike, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest.
There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Cards of Sympathy may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Michael Mc Glinn's Family and they will be forwarded on.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss. A special thank you to the Suamico Police Department for the assistance given.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020