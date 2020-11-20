Michael Neal Sullivan
Minneapolis, MI - Michael Neal Sullivan, age 80, of Minneapolis and Iron River Township, MI passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Margaret Sullivan, his sister, Carole Kaiser, his brothers-in-law Pat and Tim Feehan and sister-in-law LuAnn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Kathleen "Kit" (Feehan); their children, John (Amy), Patrick (Nicole), Mary (Peter), Michael (Stacy), and Joe (Cathleen); grandchildren: Alaina (Aaron) and their daughter Aoife, Jack (Ellyn), Gabriella, Mikey, Sophie, Tristan, Tate, Ryan, and Mason; his siblings Joanne Halek Anderson, John Dennis (Kathy) and brother-in-law, Dale Kaiser; as well as Kit's siblings David (Rita), Kerry, James (Cherie), Thomas (Diane) and numerous nieces and nephews, including Kelley "Davy" Kelley (Sonia) whom he loved like a son. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, his humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike married the love of his life, Kit, in 1963 after graduating De La Salle High School ('58) and St Mary's College ('63). Following college, the intrepid couple departed Minneapolis for Atlanta where Mike worked for 3M. In 1967, a job with National Starch & Chemical brought them to Green Bay, WI where they raised their children and where they arrived just in time to attend the famous '67 Packers "Ice Bowl" win over the Dallas Cowboys (with Kit in heels and a dress, no less!). The family were members of St. Matthew's parish where all of the children attended school and where they made many lifelong friends. Mike was an avid supporter of his kid's endeavors and a steady presence in the stands at hockey, soccer and basketball games, with Kit his inseparable companion. He also shared with his kids his love of fishing, the Packers and local sports, being a season ticket holder for the UW Green Bay men's basketball team for many seasons.
Mike and Kit began their entrepreneurial adventures starting Spring Green Lawn Care in 1981 and Sullivan Cleaning & Restoration in 1999, both of which are operational today. They loved being business owners, despite the trials, and they loved and appreciated all of those they were able to employ over the years. During their time in Green Bay, they were first introduced to the beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where they would later create their dream home out of an old cabin in the woods. Upon retirement they made their way to their UP home where they would spend as much time out of the year as the weather would allow, spending lively evenings with dear friends and afternoon walks together. Exercising the wisdom gained over many Midwestern winters, they also enjoyed many years of winter vacationing with friends and family in Mexico and Florida.
Although Mike dealt with many health issues over the past fifteen years, he always remained upbeat and positive. In 2016, due to health issues, they returned to Minneapolis to be close to family and friends. Most recently, he was able to spend his convalescence and hospice weeks in the Minneapolis home of his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Stacy. All his children, his siblings and several of his grandchildren were able to celebrate his final weeks with him and he was also blessed by the visits of several dear friends.
The family would like to express their immense gratitude to all of the doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic, Rochester Home Infusion, specifically Joselyn Raymundo, as well as the medical professionals in Iron Mountain and Green Bay who, over the years, collectively provided Mike with loving and thoughtful care that allowed him to extend his beautiful journey with us. We grieve with all of Mike's family and friends and we look forward to sharing our love and stories at a future date. With the significant spike in Minnesota COVID-19 cases and our desire to be mindful of the health and safety of family and friends the family has decided to postpone Michael's Celebration of Life until a date can be determined when a gathering such as this is safe. We look forward to sharing that information with you when it becomes available. Memorials appreciated to De La Salle High School Scholarship fund or Mayo Clinic Oncology.
Kapala Glodek Malone Funeral Home
763-535-4112 www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com