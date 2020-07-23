Michael P. DaytonGreen Bay - Michael P. Dayton, 49, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 from illness caused by COVID-19. Michael was born on December 16, 1970 in Agra, India, the son of Philip and Audrey (Wilde) Dayton. When he was very young his family moved to Sydney, Australia, where he grew up. Michael worked as an auto-body technician in Australia, until he moved to Green Bay in 2013. Most recently he was employed by Wisconsin Converting, Inc.On February 8, 2014 he married Kathy Moens and they made many happy memories together. Michael enjoyed traveling with Kathy across the states and seeing everything for the first time. He loved cooking his native Indian dishes for family and friends, watching sports and movies, and working on cars.Michael is survived by his loving wife Kathy, Kathy's daughter Allison Moens, and her children Brett and Carly; his siblings Maurice (Anita), Betha Veale (Tony), John (Stephanie), Arnold, Christopher, and Gerry (Nadia), and his mother's partner Garry, who all reside in Australia; sisters in-law Julie (Greg) Kimps, Sue (Tim) Kinney, and Kristy DeRosier (Joe Blise), and brothers in-law Don Moens and Bob Moens (Sherry Murray), all of Green Bay. He is further survived by his Auntie Marie and Uncle Chritopher in Australia, and Uncle Ron in Phoenix AZ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, other Aunties and Uncles, and his in-laws Don and Margie Moens.Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the immediate family at St. Bernard Parish. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, the other doctors, and support staff at both St. Mary's and St. Vincent Hospitals for all of their loving care and concern. The past two months have been trying for all of us, and all of you made a difference.