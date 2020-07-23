1/1
Michael P. Dayton
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael P. Dayton

Green Bay - Michael P. Dayton, 49, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 from illness caused by COVID-19. Michael was born on December 16, 1970 in Agra, India, the son of Philip and Audrey (Wilde) Dayton. When he was very young his family moved to Sydney, Australia, where he grew up. Michael worked as an auto-body technician in Australia, until he moved to Green Bay in 2013. Most recently he was employed by Wisconsin Converting, Inc.

On February 8, 2014 he married Kathy Moens and they made many happy memories together. Michael enjoyed traveling with Kathy across the states and seeing everything for the first time. He loved cooking his native Indian dishes for family and friends, watching sports and movies, and working on cars.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Kathy, Kathy's daughter Allison Moens, and her children Brett and Carly; his siblings Maurice (Anita), Betha Veale (Tony), John (Stephanie), Arnold, Christopher, and Gerry (Nadia), and his mother's partner Garry, who all reside in Australia; sisters in-law Julie (Greg) Kimps, Sue (Tim) Kinney, and Kristy DeRosier (Joe Blise), and brothers in-law Don Moens and Bob Moens (Sherry Murray), all of Green Bay. He is further survived by his Auntie Marie and Uncle Chritopher in Australia, and Uncle Ron in Phoenix AZ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, other Aunties and Uncles, and his in-laws Don and Margie Moens.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the immediate family at St. Bernard Parish. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, the other doctors, and support staff at both St. Mary's and St. Vincent Hospitals for all of their loving care and concern. The past two months have been trying for all of us, and all of you made a difference.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI 54311
920-593-2620
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved