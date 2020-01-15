|
|
Michael P. "Mic" Kellner
Green Bay - Michael P. "Mic" Kellner, 64, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on January 19, 1955 to R. Michael and Gloria (Beth) Kellner.
Mike graduated from Green Bay West High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served until 1978. Following his return home from service, Mike worked at Georgia Pacific until his retirement in 2013.
He really enjoyed spending his time at "Camp Matthew" and also hunting, fishing and riding his 4-wheeler with Izzy. As a child he was crowned the first and only "Prince of Green Bay". Mike was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 11 and it's Honor Guard, and the 40 et 8.
Mike is survived by his wife, Lynn Spielman; his stepsons, Shawn Spielman and Shane Spielman; his mother, Gloria Kellner; siblings, Gwen (Dan) Green, Rick (Shelly) Kellner, Rob Kellner, Andy (Jean) Kellner, C.J. (Theresa) Kellner; aunts and uncles, Tom (Marian Greig) Kellner, Len (Mary) Kellner, Dave (Judy) Kellner, Don (Vicki) Kellner, Betty Suess, Marilyn Engebos, Juanita Thyssen, and Dorrenne (Larry) La Plant; fur babies, Izzy and Lucy, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death his son, Matthew Kellner; father, R. Michael Kellner; and brother, Brian Kellner.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22; concluding with Military Honors at 7 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020