Oshkosh - Michael "Hogie" R. Hogenson, age 61 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born to John and Beverly (Piontek) Hogenson on August 26, 1958.
Hogie owned a woodworking shop early in life. He worked at the Door Company, as well as various restaurants in Oshkosh as a cook.
Hogie had a passion for woodworking and cooking. He enjoyed riding his bike, watching NASCAR, the Packers and the Brewers. He had a love for animals and was a very caring person who always helped others.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hogenson; his mother, Beverly Hogenson; his children, Heidi Schauer (special friend, Jeff Krish) and Beki (Chris) Blaisdell; his grandchildren Jovi, Sawyer, Rivi, Ramiah and Ryan; his step-sons, Erik (Melissa), Bryan and David (significant other, Danielle Dorman) Barlow; his step-grandchildren, Tatum, Jenna, Lindsey, Amelia, Andrew, Ella, Erika, Thomas, Kayla and Caden; his step-great-grandson, Carter; his brothers, Mark (Ruth) and Marty Hogenson; his sisters, Wendy (Wes) Clark and Jennifer (Eric) Sorenson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Hogenson as well as his grandparents Harry and Lucille Piontek, Henry and Florence Hogenson and his uncle Ron Piontek.
Per Hogie's wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020