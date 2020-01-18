|
|
Michael (Mike) R. Le Tourneau
Green Bay - Michael (Mike) Robert Le Tourneau, age 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17th at Aurora Hospital with complications after a 9 year battle from Parkinson's disease with his loving wife Faye at his bedside.
His devoted wife of 41 years showed us all what it means to say "For better or worse, in sickness and in health" and lovingly attended to his comfort and care until his final moment. Mike had a huge heart which was evident until the end. He was always available to lend a hand never expecting anything in return, yet it bothered him he couldn't repay all the help he received in his time of need. Mike impacted many lives with his sense of humor, his "one liners" and his many stories that he told until he could no longer talk. He was always smiling, always finding the good in everyone; he truly made this world a better place. Mike lost his father at a young age and was honored to walk his baby sister Holly down the aisle on her wedding day.
Mike was born in Green Bay, WI on October 14, 1956 to Robert and Marlene Le Tourneau. He attended Southwest High School and immediately started his 30 year career at Georgia Pacific where he met many lifelong friends including his two friends Wayne (Sue) Kaczrowski and Marcia (Steve) Loch who were like another brother and sister to him. Following the "mill" he worked another 12 years at Robinson Metal. He also did home construction in his free time, building two of his own homes.
Mike's greatest enjoyments in life were his family, Christmas, The Green Bay Packers, and bowling, even earning a perfect score in a tournament.
Mike is survived by his loving wife Faye (Eggert) and their children: Jason (Carrie) Le Tourneau, Jennifer (Tom) Ryskoski, and Andrew (Kim) Le Tourneau. The greatest joy in Mike's life was the time he got to spend with his nine grandchildren: Parker, Paxton, Autumn, Alaina, Ashlyn, Ava, Carter, Cooper, and Masen. He is further survived by his mother Marlene Le Tourneau, and father and mother in law, Kenneth and Mavis Eggert. Aunt, Marlyce Sherman whom he loved like his own mother. His brothers and sisters which were as close to him as the family he created: Jay (Sharon) Le Tourneau, Linda (Gene) Blohowiak, Sandy (Rick) Notz, Dale (Michele) Le Tourneau, Scott (Angie) Le Tourneau, and Holly (Brian) Engum. Along with his two brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Dan (Phylis) Eggert, Dave (Stephanie) Eggert, and Cindy (Carl) Swiecichowski as well as many nieces and nephews including three godchildren: Megan (Jake) Lodl, Cole Kaczrowski, and Michael (Jennifer) Eggert whom he loved dearly.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Robert Le Tourneau, uncle Lee Sherman and his grandson Parker Le Tourneau who he missed beyond words.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 Cty Rd U, Green Bay from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Stuart Dornfeld. Entombment will follow at Ft. Howard Memorial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Mike's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
There are so many people that deserve a special thank you: Faye and Jennifer for allowing Mike to live at home the entire time of this terrible illness. Scott for always dropping everything to help Mike when he needed it. Curative Workshop, where Mike met many wonderful people and had many stories to tell about the friends he met in the short time he was there. The doctors, nurses and Hospice team with Aurora BayCare Medical Center during his hospital stay along with a very special thank you to Kim, Jenna, and Lindsey who are very extraordinary nurses along with the doctors from Neurology. Faye and her children can't put into words how much they appreciated all of Mike's brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mom, aunt, nieces, and nephews that stayed around the clock at the hospital to support Mike and his family until the end. The three kids couldn't have gotten thru all of this without all this support and laughter you provided us.
Dad: Having to put your 63 years of life into these words has been extremely difficult as you have taught us all more than can be put into words. You are my superman. You didn't deserve anything that you had to go through. Thank you for staying positive and strong. Your children will never forget you and never stop loving you. You gave us the best life a kid could ask for. My only wish is that I can be half the man you are.
Love, Jason
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020