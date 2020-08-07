Michael Richard Denis
Norcross, GA - Michael Richard Denis, age 82, of Norcross, Georgia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, July 24, 2020. Mike was a devout follower of Christ, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mike was an avid Packer's fan. Following graduation from The Citadel, he served two years in the U. S. Army. He met his wife, Barbara Edre Jones in Houston, Texas, while working for Texaco Oil. The family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in the late 60s when Mike started his food services career, culminating as National Sales General Manager for Clorox Food Division and La Victoria Foods, Inc. Mike virtually adopted two girls in Thailand via Compassion International, financially supporting them and writing to them several times a month. He was a member of North Point Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, working in the Resources Center.
Mike is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Ron and Emily Denis, of Marion, Texas; Michael and Jackie Kelly Denis, of Marietta, Georgia; brother Richard Sutton Denis, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren Daniel and Michelle Denis, of New Braunfels, Texas; Joshua and significant other Alaska Martinez, of Live Oak, Texas; Ashley Alexandra and Andrew Keefe, of Chicago, Illinois; Courtney Marie Denis and Fiancée Cody Workman, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Kyle Denis, of Atlanta, Georgia; great grandchildren Colby Donald Denis, of New Braunfels, Texas; Stevie Pearl Keefe, of Chicago, Illinois; significant other Mary Ann Morris, of Roswell Georgia; and sister-in-the-Lord Jonella Holloman Holt, of Dunwoody, Georgia.
Funeral service was held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Northside Chapel in Roswell Georgia. Interment followed at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to www.sa maritanspurse.org
